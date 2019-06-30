Suspect in custody after shooting at Illinois troopers

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A male walking in the median of an interstate shot at troopers in Illinois on Sunday, June 30.
According to ISP District 11 in Colinsville, around 6 a.m. troopers were dispatched to a person walking on I-255 northbound in the median near mile marker 21.
The suspect matched the description of a person involved in a homicide on Sunday on 83rd at State Street in East St. Louis.
The suspect shot at the troopers. One trooper returned fire and the suspect fled into a wooded area west of Interstate 255.
At approximately 10:54 a.m. the man was taken into custody without further incident just off of Forest Boulevard around one-half mile north of Interstate 255.
A gun was recovered at the scene. No one was injured.
The interstate closed from Collinsville Road to Interstate 64 while Crime Scene Services processes the scene.
The suspect has been identified but no formal charges have been filed pending investigation.
The homicide is currently being investigated by the ISP and East St Louis Police Department.
