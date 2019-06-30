Man hospitalized after plane crash in McCracken Co.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 68-year-old man was injured after a plane crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Saturday, June 29.
It happened in the area of Wadesboro Road and Hardmoney Road around 1:09 p.m.
Deputies learned that Steven Thompson was piloting a single engine plane when it crashed, according to the sheriff’s office.
Thompson made it out the plane and to a nearby home where crews from the Hendron Freemont Fire Department, Mercy Regional, and Air Evac assisted him.
The man was airlifted to an Evansville hospital and family said he was in stable condition.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Barkley Regional Airport contacted the FAA.
The FAA and NTSB are the lead investigative agencies.
