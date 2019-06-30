KSP investigating the death of a Marshall County, Ky. man

Gilbertsville, Ky. (KFVS) - Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Marshall County, Ky. man after he was found dead in Gilbertsville, Ky. on Saturday, June 29.
According to KSP, they received a call around 8:00 p.m. about the body of a man found lying near a roadway. The man was identified as Brian Butler, 46, of Benton, Ky.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday, June 30. Detectives are asking anyone who has spoken with Butler over the last few days to contact KSP Post 1 at (270) 856-3721.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.