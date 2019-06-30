Ill. gov. to sign executive order for schools, march in Chicago Pride Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign an executive order on Sunday, June 30 giving schools statewide the tools be affirming and inclusive for transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students.
This will take place at Lake View High School in Chicago.
The governor is also expected to march in the 49th Annual Chicago Pride Parade at noon.
On Friday, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced that it will include sexual orientation and gender identity questions in its referral and intake processes, expanding the Department’s commitment to LGBT older Illinoisans.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.