First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A broad upper ridge covering much of the country will keep us very “summery” as we round out June and head into July. Today looks to be a degree or two warmer than on Saturday: this will put our highs in the 90 to 94 range, with peak heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Most of the area should be dry and mostly sunny….but it looks like a few thunderstorms may try to sneak in from the north later today especially up toward the I-64 area closer to Indiana. Will have to monitor for an isolated strong storm closer to the Wabash later today.