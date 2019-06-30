First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A broad upper ridge covering much of the country will keep us very “summery” as we round out June and head into July. Today looks to be a degree or two warmer than on Saturday: this will put our highs in the 90 to 94 range, with peak heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Most of the area should be dry and mostly sunny….but it looks like a few thunderstorms may try to sneak in from the north later today especially up toward the I-64 area closer to Indiana. Will have to monitor for an isolated strong storm closer to the Wabash later today.
As we go thru the upcoming first week of July, little change is expected at least at first. Later in the week, however, the upper ridge will weaken a bit and we’ll start to slowly increase shower and storm chances again…especially as we get closer to the weekend. The 4th actually looks pretty ‘average’ currently with highs near 90 and a slight chance of storms…but chances may ramp up a bit by the weekend as the upper flow becomes westerly and then eventually northwesterly. A slightly cooler pattern is still expected for the following week.
