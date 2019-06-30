First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

As we go through the week the upper flow will become weak westerly again, which combined with lots of moisture should result in a gradually increasing chance of widely scattered thunderstorms at times….especially from about Wednesday thru Saturday or Sunday. Afternoon highs may back off a degree or two but it will remain very warm and humid. Currently the long holiday weekend looks very ‘average’ for early July, with highs near 90 and at least a few thunderstorms possible pretty much each day. A few strong storms and heavy downpours are likely given instability and upper flow.