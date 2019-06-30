First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A mid-summer type pattern is set to continue as we move from June into July. A broad area of high pressure aloft will very slowly weaken through the week as the jet stream sinks slowly southward, which will result in a slowly increasing chance of thunderstorms once again….but overall it will remain seasonably hot and humid. In the short-term, a complex of storms over NE Illinois this afternoon is moving southeast and may brush our northeastern counties this evening. Otherwise we should have another mostly clear and muggy night….with another hot and humid day on Monday....highs in the low 90s but peak heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.
As we go through the week the upper flow will become weak westerly again, which combined with lots of moisture should result in a gradually increasing chance of widely scattered thunderstorms at times….especially from about Wednesday thru Saturday or Sunday. Afternoon highs may back off a degree or two but it will remain very warm and humid. Currently the long holiday weekend looks very ‘average’ for early July, with highs near 90 and at least a few thunderstorms possible pretty much each day. A few strong storms and heavy downpours are likely given instability and upper flow.
