Cape Community Arts Day held at Ranney Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sunday was the first annual Cape Community Arts Day at Ranney Park in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
It was a full day of events starting with a prayer, an African drum circle, and arts for kids and adults.
The event organizer, artist Malcolm McCrae said he wants kids and adults to have an opportunity to express themselves creatively.
“So, we go into underprivileged areas, and we just focus in on bringing creativity and joy and inspiration to areas that normally wouldn’t have things going on. That’s why we chose Ranney Park,” he said.
McCrae says the event is built around three elements: creating, sharing and growing. And, he’s unveiling the new portable art making studio.
“All of us have a creative energy with inside of us,” he said. “Our young people need to see creative things around us. Creativity sparks inspiration, right? Inspiration sparks change. With all the divide going on across the community, across the world, we have to have events like this to bring people together.”
Guest artists from North Carolina and Wisconsin were also in attendance.
