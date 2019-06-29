Vanduser puts on huge Independence Day celebration

VANDUSER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Village of Vanduser is putting on a huge display at their 5th Annual Independence Day celebration event this weekend, June 28-29.
The two-day event features plenty of activities for both children and adults during the day and at night.
Vanduser Betterment Committee President Michael Hargrove said this event has a special meaning and purpose to show support for those that protect, support and serve us.
"We need to remember the ones that are fighting for our country, the ones who lost their lives for our country and also the first responders who put their lives on the line everyday," Hargrove stated.
During the day, kids were enjoying bouncy houses, water-slides, food and other activities.
Saturday night festivities include the Miss Vanduser pageant, an appearance by Miss Rodeo Missouri and Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri, a trick rider performance, a mounted drill team flag presentation, fireworks display and more.
Vanduser has a population of 267 people according the the census from 2010. This display is quite a spectacular event for the people there in the village and surrounding area.
Hargrove said while the community only has one major event every year, it's a great way to have something there for the community to enjoy.
“Vanduser is my home and the kids need something to do and the adults need something to do,” Hargrove said. “It’s about getting together as a town and reminiscing of the old days.”
"Something like this gets them out and gets the younger family members gathering for food and watch pageants," resident Mike Foster added. "It's pretty important we do this for them to get out of the house."
A large crowd is expected with hundreds and possibly up to a thousand people to show up for the event.
Hargrove stated it’s great to see the entire community come together and have a great night.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.