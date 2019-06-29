St. Louis to visit San Diego Saturday

The Cardinals are 16-22 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.15, Jack Flaherty paces the staff with a mark of 4.75. The Padres won the last meeting 3-1. Cal Quantrill earned his second victory and Eric Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Michael Wacha registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.