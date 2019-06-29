Pancake breakfast helps Heroes 4 Hope program in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Excelsior Masonic Temple in Jackson, Missouri held a pancake a sausage breakfast on Saturday morning, June 29 to help support the Jackson R-2 School District’s Heroes 4 Hope program.
Members were busy cooking up hundreds of pancakes and sausages for customers for three hours.
The Missouri Masonic Home matched the proceeds raised at the event to go towards the Heroes 4 Hope program.
The Heroes 4 Hope program supports students that are in need of food or essential supplies to help in their everyday needs.
