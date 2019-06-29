Machine making thousands of sandbags in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - A machine that can make thousands of sandbags in a single day is now set up in Alexander County, Illinois to help fend off rising floodwaters.
With the extra supplies and more than 100 soldiers nearby, the community feels well prepared to keep their heads above water.
Ashley Sturm is helping reinforce sandbag walls that are protecting her East Cape Girardeau neighborhood.
She is glad the community now has extra sand, empty bags and a machine to create as many as they need.
“We’re grateful for this we have the operations on hand to save our community,” Sturm said. “We are basically an island held up by five, six foot walls right now.”
Lt. Jamie Gunning with the Illinois National Guard says crews also delivered 60 thousand premade sandbags in hopes of keeping the seep water back.
Gunning says the sandbag machine completely changes their efforts for the better.
“It requires five soldiers to operate and it produces 10 to 15,000 per day," Gunning said. “It’s able to drop 30 pounds pre-weighted. It has a counter so we can keep track of production. It will twist and clamp the bags shut eliminating extra energy. As you can see its very hot today so we have them on a good work, rest cycle, but we are pushing as many as it will give us.”
The mission right now is too keep evacuation routes open.
Staff with IDOT say five inches of water is now covering Route 146 between East Cape and the bridge and it’s rising an inch a day.
“I only went about three miles an hour across it but I have a very low-lying car," Sturm said. "I don’t have a truck so it’s scary and with working overnights there is potential it could close down and I’m trapped off from my kids. I don’t know what the future holds but all we can do it pray at this point and hope for relief.”
A voluntary evacuation is still in place in Alexander County and officials are encouraging people to get out in case the seep water closes more roads.
