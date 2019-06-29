First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A much quieter and more typical summer pattern is finally developing over much of the country…with high pressure aloft gradually building over the nation’s midsection. This will result in a much-needed period of mainly dry and quiet weather here in our area…although this means that it will be seasonably hot and humid. For the weekend in particular, we should have mainly sunny days and mostly clear nights. An isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm is not impossible, but most areas should stay dry. Highs will be near 90, with lows near 70. Dew points around 70 will push afternoon heat index numbers into the mid to upper 90s.
As we start the upcoming week (and get into July) gradually drying conditions will likely allow afternoon highs to creep up a bit..into the low 90s, with heat indices pushing 100. By the second half of the week the upper high will begin to weaken with weak westerly flow aloft developing. This should allow for a better chance of a few thunderstorms….although no major systems appear headed our way anytime soon. So the long 4th of July weekend (Thursday thru Sunday) looks pretty ‘average’ with a slight chance of storms and highs around 90. There are indications of a slightly cooler pattern again by the following week…but this is a long way away.
