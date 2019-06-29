First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

As we start the upcoming week (and get into July) gradually drying conditions will likely allow afternoon highs to creep up a bit..into the low 90s, with heat indices pushing 100. By the second half of the week the upper high will begin to weaken with weak westerly flow aloft developing. This should allow for a better chance of a few thunderstorms….although no major systems appear headed our way anytime soon. So the long 4th of July weekend (Thursday thru Sunday) looks pretty ‘average’ with a slight chance of storms and highs around 90. There are indications of a slightly cooler pattern again by the following week…but this is a long way away.