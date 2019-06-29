First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A much quieter and more typical summer pattern has finally developed over much of the country…with high pressure aloft gradually building over our region. This will result in a much-needed period of mainly dry and quiet weather. The good news is that we’ll finally get a chance to dry out a bit; the bad news is that it will be quite hot and humid. There will likely be an isolated shower or slow-moving thunderstorm around during the afternoon and evening hours, but overall chances pretty low for the next few days. Afternoon highs from the weekend into early next week should be near to just above 90°, with lows near 70°. With dew points sneaking into the low 70s, peak heat index/feels like numbers will be in the mid 90s to near 100.