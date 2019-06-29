2 charged with public intoxication after man tried to run from deputy on I-69

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are facing charges after a deputy responded to a broken down vehicle at the 30 mm on Interstate 69 in Graves County, Kentucky on Saturday, June 29.
The vehicle had Iowa tags. A woman approached the deputy and reportedly gave a fake name.
A man got out of the truck and came to where the deputy was talking with the woman. The deputy suspected the two were under the influence.
It was learned a warrant was out for the man, Justin Altstade, 42, of Council Bluff, Iowa. Altstadt broke loose from the deputy and tried to escape but was detained.
Two off duty deputies came to assist. The man was made to lay down on the interstate.
The woman, Prudence Penelope Gwendolyn Page, 32, of Council Bluff became ill and was taken by EMS to an area hospital. She was later cleared and released.
Both were taken to the Graves County Jail.
Alstadt was charged with public intoxication, escape 3rd degree, resisting arrest and violation of EPO/DVO. Page was charged with public intoxication and danger to herself and others.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.