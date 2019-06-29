Bicyclist seriously injured after hit and run crash near Morehouse

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 23-year-old bicyclist from Caledonia, Missouri recieved serious injuries after being hit by an unknown vehicle in New Madrid County.
It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Route FF, one mile south of Morehouse.
A vehicle struck the bicyclist on the roadway and fled the scene. The victim was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash is being investigated as a hit and run.
The Highway Patrol is working to identify the driver of the vehicle that fled.
If anyone witnessed the crash, or suffered damage thinking that you hit a deer, contact the Highway Patrol Troop E at (573) 840-9500.
