Wild horses, burros offered for sale in southern Illinois

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KFVS) - If you’ve ever wanted to own a wild horse now is your chance.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Eastern States Northeastern States District will hold an event providing wild horses and possibly a few yearling and burros, July 12-13, at Wild Horse and Burro Off-Range Corral in Ewing.
Yearling and burros may not always be available at the event according to BLM.
The animals will be available on Friday, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The animals have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, dewormed, and blood-tested.
Buyers will get immediate ownership of the animal on the day of the event. The animals to be transported in a stock-type, step up trailer.
Applicants can submit applications at the site until the close of the event on Saturday.
Wild horses are known for their strength, intelligence and endurance, and the animals can be trained for many uses.
For more information call 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.wildhorseandburro.blm.gov.
Wild Horse and Burro Off-Range Corral is located at 22295 Sheep Farm Road in Ewing, Ill.
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states.
