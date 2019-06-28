Wet weather hurting Cape Splash’s bottom line

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The constant rain is hurting Cape Splash’s bottom line.
Aquatics Director, Robert Shanahan says so far this summer has been a wash.
Last weekend they were only open for a few hours due to severe weather.
He hopes with the weekend forecast looking dry they will see more business.
“We’ve had a couple good days this week and I think once it starts heating up, I feel like this weekend is going to be a great weekend,” said Shanahan.
Cape Splash is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
