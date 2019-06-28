Wet weather hurting Cape Splash’s bottom line

The constant rain is hurting Cape Splash’s bottom line. Aquatics Director, Robert Shanahan says so far this summer has been a wash.
By Kelsey Anderson | June 28, 2019 at 12:35 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 12:35 PM

Last weekend they were only open for a few hours due to severe weather.

He hopes with the weekend forecast looking dry they will see more business.

“We’ve had a couple good days this week and I think once it starts heating up, I feel like this weekend is going to be a great weekend,” said Shanahan.

Cape Splash is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

