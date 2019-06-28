Weekend looks drier, but hot!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. After a few morning storms across our southwestern counties, this afternoon has turned out to be partly cloudy with very little rain. We are watching a large complex of storms north of St. Louis that is moving south but these storms will likely turn southwest and miss the Heartland. Temperatures this evening will remain warm and muggy with readings falling into the 70s late. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.