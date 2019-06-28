Trooper injured during pursuit in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A Kentucky State Trooper was injured following a pursuit and crash on Thursday, June 27.
According to State Police, the pursuit began following a traffic stop for speeding on US 431 in McLean County. The vehicle was reported stolen from Owensboro, Ky.
The driver sped away from the stop and drove into Muhlenberg County and then back into McLean County on KY 81 at speeds up to 100 mph.
McLean County deputies assisted as the vehicle drove onto Bunn Cobb Rd. south of Rumsey, Ky.
Trooper Adam Wright failed a sharp curve and crashed. The trooper received minor facial cuts and was treated at an area hospital.
Deputies were later able to stop the suspect and he was arrested.
Tony Vanover, 50, of Owensboro faces fleeing, drug and stolen property charges.
