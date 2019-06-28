Study links drownings to parents distracted by technology

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Before you head to the pool or water park this weekend remember to keep the digital distractions down because a new study finds there's a direct link between childhood drowning and parents using their phones.
“A thousand to 15 hundred people are coming into our park each day so that’s a lot of kids,” said Robert Shanahan, Aquatic Supervisor at Cape Splash.
Cape Splah is nice place to beat the summer heat but Shanahan said parents should not rely on them alone to make sure their kids are safe.
"Our life guards are trained in first aid, CPR, AED so if anything were to happen in the water they react to that,” said Shanahan.
On a busy summer day lifeguards can't have eyes on everyone.
"We use the saying the lifeguard is not responsible for your kid until their feet hit the water so if they are running around the park it’s the parents responsibility,” said Shanahan.
According to a study there is a direct link between children drowning and parents on their phones.
“Make sure you’re watching your kids not on their phones making sure they are staying with them either in the play structure or the big pool because our lifeguards are only,” said Shanahan.
Shanahan said he recommends getting your kid comfortable in water as soon as possible.
“Get them into swim lessons at a young age we offer swim lessons from 6 months all the way to 9 or 10 years old. And the earlier parents can introduce their kids to water the more comfortable they are going to be,” said Shanahan.
Parents can also get CPR certified click here to learn more.
