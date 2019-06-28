Protect your pets from harmful floodwater fungi

HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - With extra moisture in the ground from all the floodwaters accumulating this season, some cases of harmful fungi have been reported to cause illness in pets.
Dr. Jefferey Parton with Quality Animal Care Hospital in Herrin explains that microscopic fungi found in soil, decomposing material, and even bird droppings can prove very harmful to pets. These fungi can get in the lungs, skin, and eyes and cause them to get very sick.
“Blastomycosis and hystoplasmosis are the most common," Dr. Parton said. "They are found in soil, usually organically rich soil that is wet.”
He went on to say that the most common cases are found in the lungs, where pets breathe in the fungi causing a seemingly inexplicable pneumonia. In other instances it can get in the skin. He said the most uncommon cases are in the eye, which can cause permanent blindness if not treated quickly.
Dr. Parton said the best way to keep your pets safe from these diseases is by watching what they get into when they’re outside, which can be difficult, understandably.
“You can try to keep them away from those areas, but I’ve seen strictly indoor cats that have come down with this,” he said.
He said it’s wise to wash your clothes and hands if you get into something like moist soil, even working around the base of trees can get these particle on you. You should also keep your pets clean as well, as they can carry them in from outside.
Dr. Parton said these diseases are treatable but pet owners must act fast to keep the illness to a minimum. He also said treatment is very costly. The larger the animal the more expensive it will be. He said for larger dogs, the medication can cost up to $1,200.
He also said it takes months of treatment to make them well again.
