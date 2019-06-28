New historic marker to be unveiled in Chester

CHESTER, IL (KFVS) - A new historic marker will be unveiled at St. Nicholas Landmark in Chester, Illinois on Saturday, July 13.
The St. Nicholas Brewing Co. and the Illinois State Historical Society will honor Thomas Mather, a business and political leader who built the original portion of the landmark in 1830.
The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m.
The project was made possible by the St. Nicholas Brewing Co., Mayor Tom Page and the Chester Tourism-Beautification Commission, and the Randolph County Board of Commissioners
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.