Murray, Ky. veteran donates $30K to Discovery Park of America’s War Remembrance Theater

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Murray veteran announced a $30,000 gift to the Discovery Park of America to support improvements to the museum’s War Remembrance Theater.
Jimmy Rickman was drafted to the U.S. Navy and served two years. After the war ended, he headed home to Murray where he continued working in construction.
His gift will be used to upgrade the seating, technology and audio-visual equipment in the War Memorial Theater and add more stories for the Discovery Park’s guests to see.
“Discovery Park of America provides an incredible opportunity to make certain the stories of our local veterans are shared with future generations,” said Rickman. “As a veteran myself, I think this is such an important part of the work they do that I wanted to make a contribution to making certain that area of the museum is everything it can be.”
The War Remembrance Theater, located in the military gallery, features a video presentation of local residents sharing first-hand, war-time stories about their military service. Included are local veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
