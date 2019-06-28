Mostly Calm Morning, Scattered Storms South

Once again southern counties in Missouri are dealing with scattered heavy rain/storms. Not looking severe, but they will produce heavy rain over the same locations, even the same areas that saw rain yesterday morning, may lead to flash flooding. This should die out as we head towards noon. Northern counties will be mostly sunny and southern counties partly cloudy today. An isolated shower/storm can pop up during the afternoon, but it is looking to be drier than yesterday. High temperature will be in the upper 80s.
A dry trend will be with us this weekend through the first half of next week. We can see an isolated shower/storm pop up during the afternoon, but chances are rather low. Summer-like heat with temps in the low 90s stick around all week. We are watching the chance for possibly some scattered storms on July 4th so stay tuned with us all week since there will be changes in the forecast.
-Lisa
