More than $44.7B approved for Ill. roads, education, conservation

Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs capital plan
By Marsha Heller | June 28, 2019 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 12:36 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed the Rebuild Illinois package Friday, June 28.

The package consists of four bills.

One of the bills, House Bill 62, appropriates more than $44.7 billion for capital projects.

According to Gov. Pritzker’s office, the funding will go towards projects and grants for transportation, education, state facilities, environment/conservation, broadband deployment, health care and human services and economic and community development.

The following is the break-down of funding and details for each of the areas approved in HB 62:

Transportation: $33.2 billion

  • More than $14 billion for new roads in bridges
  • Nearly $11 billion for IDOT’s Multi-Year Plan for roads and bridges
  • $4.7 billion for mass transit, including the RTA (CTA, Metra and Pace)
  • $1 billion for passenger rail, including Amtrak and other inter-city rail projects
  • $558 million for aeronautics
  • $492 million for the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency Program (CREATE)
  • $312 million for grade crossing protection
  • $150 million for ports
  • $679 million for other transportation projects

Education: $3.5 billion

  • $2.9 billion for higher education, including deferred maintenance and new projects at public universities, private universities and community colleges
  • $415 million for preK-12 school maintenance
  • $111 million for early childhood education

State Facilities: $4.4 billion

  • $4 billion for deferred maintenance and new projects at state facilities, such as the decrepit state crime lab
  • $350 million for the State Capitol

Environment/Conservation: $1 billion

  • $867 million for environmental, conservation and recreation projects, including:
  • $290 million for hazardous waste
  • $110 million for water revolving fund
  • $100 million for unsewered communities
  • $92 million for ecosystem restoration
  • $75 million for park and recreational facility construction
  • $40 million for well plugging
  • $35 million for land acquisition
  • $31 million for flood mitigation
  • $29 million for Illinois green infrastructure grants
  • $23 million for Open Space Land Acquisition and Development
  • $22 million for dam and waterway projects
  • $20 million for conservation reserve enhancement
  • $140 million for renewable energy projects, including solar and energy efficiency upgrades at state facilities and transportation electrification in low-income communities

Broadband Deployment: $420 million

  • $400 million for statewide broadband expansion
  • $20 million for Illinois Century Network

Healthcare and Human Services: $465 million

  • $200 million for affordable housing
  • $200 million for hospital and healthcare transformation
  • $50 million for community health centers
  • $15 million for human services grant program

Economic and Community Development: $1.8 billion

  • $594 million for community development
  • $425 million for economic development
  • $401 million for public infrastructure
  • $112 million for education and scientific facilities
  • $75 million for economically depressed areas
  • $51 million for museums
  • $50 million for libraries
  • $50 million for emerging technology enterprises
  • $50 million for the arts
  • $25 million for an apprenticeship program
  • $15 million for Minority Owned Business Program

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.