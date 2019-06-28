More than $44.7B approved for Ill. roads, education, conservation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed the Rebuild Illinois package Friday, June 28.
The package consists of four bills.
One of the bills, House Bill 62, appropriates more than $44.7 billion for capital projects.
According to Gov. Pritzker’s office, the funding will go towards projects and grants for transportation, education, state facilities, environment/conservation, broadband deployment, health care and human services and economic and community development.
The following is the break-down of funding and details for each of the areas approved in HB 62:
Transportation: $33.2 billion
- More than $14 billion for new roads in bridges
- Nearly $11 billion for IDOT’s Multi-Year Plan for roads and bridges
- $4.7 billion for mass transit, including the RTA (CTA, Metra and Pace)
- $1 billion for passenger rail, including Amtrak and other inter-city rail projects
- $558 million for aeronautics
- $492 million for the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency Program (CREATE)
- $312 million for grade crossing protection
- $150 million for ports
- $679 million for other transportation projects
Education: $3.5 billion
- $2.9 billion for higher education, including deferred maintenance and new projects at public universities, private universities and community colleges
- $415 million for preK-12 school maintenance
- $111 million for early childhood education
State Facilities: $4.4 billion
- $4 billion for deferred maintenance and new projects at state facilities, such as the decrepit state crime lab
- $350 million for the State Capitol
Environment/Conservation: $1 billion
- $867 million for environmental, conservation and recreation projects, including:
- $290 million for hazardous waste
- $110 million for water revolving fund
- $100 million for unsewered communities
- $92 million for ecosystem restoration
- $75 million for park and recreational facility construction
- $40 million for well plugging
- $35 million for land acquisition
- $31 million for flood mitigation
- $29 million for Illinois green infrastructure grants
- $23 million for Open Space Land Acquisition and Development
- $22 million for dam and waterway projects
- $20 million for conservation reserve enhancement
- $140 million for renewable energy projects, including solar and energy efficiency upgrades at state facilities and transportation electrification in low-income communities
Broadband Deployment: $420 million
- $400 million for statewide broadband expansion
- $20 million for Illinois Century Network
Healthcare and Human Services: $465 million
- $200 million for affordable housing
- $200 million for hospital and healthcare transformation
- $50 million for community health centers
- $15 million for human services grant program
Economic and Community Development: $1.8 billion
- $594 million for community development
- $425 million for economic development
- $401 million for public infrastructure
- $112 million for education and scientific facilities
- $75 million for economically depressed areas
- $51 million for museums
- $50 million for libraries
- $50 million for emerging technology enterprises
- $50 million for the arts
- $25 million for an apprenticeship program
- $15 million for Minority Owned Business Program
