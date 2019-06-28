Missouri DHSS now accepting medical marijuana card applications

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will begin accepting patient identification card applications for medical marijuana on Friday, June 28.
According to the department, any physician certifications received for medical marijuana must be no more than 30 days old when applying for a patient identification card.
The department will only accept the Physician Certification as an uploaded document to the patient’s applications.
Find more about the certification here.
This application date has been changed from the original starting date of July 4.
The prospect of medical marijuana has many cities discussing regulations.
A meeting on July 15 will be held in Jackson, Mo. to talk about buffer zones.
Residents in Cape Girardeau, Mo. can take a survey on potential buffer zones.
