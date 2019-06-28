Mayfield, Ky. police looking for stabbing suspect

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man they say should be considered dangerous.
A warrant for first-degree assault was issued for 60-year-old Lowell G. Hunter, Jr. He is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 160 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes.
Police say he is known to have violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.
According to police, at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, they responded to the 700 block of Anderson in reference to a call of a stabbing.
When they arrived, police say there was a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim, identified as 57-year-old Walter Shelton, of Mayfield, was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center. He was later airlifted to an area trauma center.
Police say Hunter fled the scene before police arrival. He is believed to be driving a silver 1993 Buick Century with Kentucky registration plate 550FLB.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621. Residents are advised to not confront Hunter, but to immediately call law enforcement.
