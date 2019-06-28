Jail & Bail in Marshall Co., Ky. to raise money for new ballfield for kids with disabilities

By James Long | June 28, 2019 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 3:24 PM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fundraiser was held at the courthouse square in downtown Benton, Kentucky on Friday, June 28.

The Miracle League of Western Kentucky is raising money for a specially designed baseball field and playground.

According to Britney Heath with the Parks Department, it started around 9 a.m. and will be finishing up around 3 p.m.

As of 2 p.m., they had raised more than $11,000 for the Miracle League of Western Kentucky. She said they’re expected to raise $13,000.

