Jail & Bail in Marshall Co., Ky. to raise money for new ballfield for kids with disabilities

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fundraiser was held at the courthouse square in downtown Benton, Kentucky on Friday, June 28.
The Miracle League of Western Kentucky is raising money for a specially designed baseball field and playground.
According to Britney Heath with the Parks Department, it started around 9 a.m. and will be finishing up around 3 p.m.
As of 2 p.m., they had raised more than $11,000 for the Miracle League of Western Kentucky. She said they’re expected to raise $13,000.
