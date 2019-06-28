Ill. woman faces 25 year sentence on murder charge from 2017 stabbing

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois woman has been sentenced to serve 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after she pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree murder.
According to information from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office, on June 27 Rebecca B. Valentine, 44, entered a guilty plea to the charge and was sentenced to 25 years followed by a three year period of mandatory supervised release.
Officials said she is not eligible for early release or good time credit. She must serve 100 percent of the sentence imposed by the court according to he state’s attorney’s office.
The incident occurred early on Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 in 2017.
Officials said Carbondale police officers responded to a call of a person bleeding massively inside a Carbondale apartment.
When they arrived, police said they found Reginald Glispie, 55 lying unresponsive inside the apartment. Police said Glispie had one stab wound to his chest.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Officials said Valentine was present when police arrive and recorded an interview with law enforcement.
In the interview, officials said Valentine admitted to stabbing Glispie with a kitchen knife during an argument over her belief that he was spending time with another woman.
