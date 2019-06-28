Ill. National Guard troops staying at Southeast Missouri State University housing during flood recovery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Illinois National Guard troops are staying at Vandiver Hall at Southeast Missouri State University while working the floodfight in southern Illinois.
According to the university, more than 160 troops are staying at the university housing.
Eighty soldiers arrived last week and another 80 arrived Thursday. The troops are sandbagging and providing transportation to McClure residents with medical emergencies, according to Staff Sgt. Shawn Gillison.
“We are very pleased we are able to accommodate the troops here on our campus and to provide them food and lodging while they work to fight this natural disaster,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University. “We are very fortunate to have this residential space available during the summer months and are very happy to do our part to assist where we can. Our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by the ongoing Mississippi River flooding and those facing challenges and inconveniences as a result of this situation.”
Eight university employees who normally commute from Illinois are also staying at Vandiver Hall as the university offered housing last week to those who normally make the drive after the closure of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.
