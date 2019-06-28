Ill. Gov. Pritzker issues State Disaster Proclamation as flooding continues

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a new state disaster proclamation for 36 counties due to flooding.
The new proclamation includes: Adams, Alexander, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Knox, LaSalle, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside, and Woodford.
“For more than three months, Illinois residents have witnessed a seemingly constant wave of storms that have generated significant rainfall, triggering ground and levee saturation and significant river flooding,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Life safety continues to be our priority. The State of Illinois will continue to provide the resources necessary to protect lives, save critical infrastructure and help our local governments in their time of need.”
The governor also activated an additional 80 National Guardsmen for flooding fighting efforts in Alexander County, along the Mississippi River community of East Cape Girardeau.
As of Friday, June 28, state resources to the fight the flooding included:
- More than 5 million sandbags deployed
- 38,000 tons of rock distributed
- 1.2 million tons of sand distributed
- More than 3,300 rolls of plastic distributed
- More than 1.1 million sandbags filled by IDOC
- 39 pumps deployed by IDOT
- 26 pumps deployed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- 450 linear feet of HESCO barriers installed
- 1,750 feet of Aquadam deployed
