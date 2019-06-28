I-24 EB at 52mm blocked in Lyon County, at least a dozen injured

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a major crash blocking the eastbound lane of Interstate 24 in Lyon County, Kentucky at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, June 28.
This is at the 52 mile marker between the KY 293 Eddyville exit 45 interchange and the KY 139 Princeton interchange near the Lyon-Caldwell County line.
There are at least one dozen people injured and a number of vehicles involved.
KYTC recommends theat eastbound trucks and vehicles on I-24 traveling to Nashville and points beyond should consider a detour via Interstate 69 north to the Pennyrile Parkway South as alternate detour routes for this section of I-24 are limited.
Estimated time is 6-8 hours.
