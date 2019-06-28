Hoover Center in Cape Girardeau is closing it’s doors after nearly 3 decades

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A lack of funding has led to the closing of a local center that served seniors in Cape Girardeau County for nearly 30 years.
A spokeswoman for Southeast Missouri State said the Hoover Center is no longer “financially viable” and will close at the end June 2019.
The wife of one of their clients said she’s not sure what’s next for her husband and the other clients served there.
Diane Jamieson said her husband spent his time at the Hoover Center over the last year.
“It’s a sad thing. It’s a program that’s very necessary, and important to people should not have easily gotten rid of,” she said
The Hoover Center which is ran by Southeast Missouri State opened in 1991 and offers free adult daycare three days a week.
Jamieson watched as employees packed up their things.
“They were trying to have a good time, but everyone kept going back to no! It’s going to close and we’re not going to be here anymore,” she said.
“I don’t know if there is another facility like that,” Janet Hitt, an administrator with Aging Matter in Jackson said. “We have several of our clients here that have taken their spouses to the Hoover Center. Maybe they have Dementia or Alzheimer’s in Cape, and sometimes the caregiver needs a break.”
One university official said the number of clients gradually declined to as few as 10, while still employing two full time staff members and a graduate student.
Jamieson said her husband is sad about the sudden shutdown.
“When he got up one of the first things, he said was there’s no more Hoover," she said. Hoovers closed. And I said ‘awe’".
Jameison said it is just sad to see it go.
“It’s a big family and they just don’t know what they’re going to now,” Jamieson said.
A spokeswoman for Southeast said in a press release that the University stays committed to improving the lives of local seniors and is offering help to clients seeking adult daycare services somewhere else.
