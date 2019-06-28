Gov. Pritzkers signs $45B Rebuild Illinois capital plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker singed the Rebuild Illinois capital plan Friday morning, June 28.
According to Gov. Pritzker’s office, the $45 billion capital plan is expected to fix infrastructure, update state facilities, fund education programs and create 540,000 jobs.
Gov. Pritzker stated the plan will transform Illinois.
“With this historic $45 billion capital plan, we’re fixing decades-long problems, creating good jobs, improving communities for the next generation and doing it together, across party lines,” said Pritzker.
The Rebuild Illinois package consists of four bills:
- HB 62: Appropriations for capital projects for the following: transportation, education, state facilities, environment/conservation, broadband deployment, health care and human services and economic and community development.
- SB 1939: Provides revenue for horizontal construction. The bill increases the motor fuel tax in Illinois from 19 cents to 38 cents on July 1, 2019.
- HB 142: Provides $22.6 billion in additional bonding authority allowing the state to fund infrastructure improvements statewide.
- SB 690: Legalizes sports wagering, expands gaming, and provides revenue for vertical construction. The bill also increases the per-pack cigarette tax by $1, from $1.98 to 2.98, effective July 1, 2019.
