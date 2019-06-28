Free downtown parking in Carbondale beginning July 1

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Illinois is offering free downtown parking beginning July 1.
Free parking is scheduled to end on January 1, 2020.
Visitors can park in any of the parking lots and metered locations at no cost for three hours.
Vehicles with city issued permits are not subject to the time limit. The parking meters will be marked with city bags and the parking lots will have signs.
The Amtrak lot kiosk will continue to be accessible to travelers who park their cars long term.
Contact Parking Services at (618) 457-3265 for more information.
