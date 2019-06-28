Flooding detour on I-57 frustrates drivers, gives businesses a boost

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A week after Illinois Route 3 closed due to flooding, drivers and businesses are reacting to the pros and cons taking the main detour route along Interstate 57.
Convenience stores along the busy highway are noticing new customers but people who make the long commute say it’s costly and takes time away from their families.
Sherry Clark has lived in Olive Branch, Illinois her whole life.
She has never seen flooding close off this many routes to get across the river and says her commute to work now is five times longer.
“It takes a very long time an hour and 40 minutes exactly from my house in Olive Branch to get to Cape Girardeau Missouri,” Clark said.
The Illinois Department of Transportation estimates 5,000 to 6,000 more vehicles are using the southern stretch of Interstate 57 ever day because of flooded roads.
IDOT says the highway can handle the extra vehicles but things slow down near Dongola, Ill. where a bridge project has traffic going head to head.
“Yeah the construction area you have to be aware of that and it’s just bad," Clark said. "I’m ready to get back to normal.”
On the other hand businesses like the Boomland in Charleston, Missouri are selling more gas and tobacco products because more vehicles are driving by.
“We noticed it Friday when it first got closed,” said cashier Emily Spencer. “We noticed it immediately you know a couple new faces and it just repeatedly picked up.”
For now Clark is staying with her daughter in Cape Girardeau, Mo. so she does not have to make the trip as often, but says she is missing out on time with her husband who is staying at home.
“And I’ve been married to him for about 40 some odd years and this is the first time we’ve ever been apart like this, so it’s really hard on me. I miss him. I hope I’m married after Route 3 opens back up,” Clark said with a laugh.
At this point in time there is still no word on when the flooded parts of Route 3 or Illinois Route 146 could open back up.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.