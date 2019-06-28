First Alert: More heavy rain could lead to flash flooding

(KFVS) - Missouri’s southern counties are dealing with scattered heavy rain and storms again today.
Lisa Michaels says the storms don’t look severe but they will create heavy rain over the locations that saw rain on Thursday.
The storms could lead to flash flooding. This should die out as we head towards noon.
Northern counties will be mostly sunny and southern counties partly cloudy today.
An isolated shower/storm could pop up during the afternoon, but it is looking to be drier than yesterday. High temperature will be in the upper 80s.
A dry trend will be with us this weekend through the first half of next week. We can see an isolated shower/storm pop up during the afternoon, but chances are rather low.
Summer-like heat with temps in the low 90s stick around all week.
We are watching the chance for possibly some scattered storms on July 4th so stay tuned with us all week since there will be changes in the forecast.
