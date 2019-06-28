Fines, incarceration possible in McCracken Co. for disorderly conduct on Fourth of July

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Kentucky Sheriff’s Department said fines and incarceration are possible for extenuating circumstances related to Independence Day.
While the county does not have a noise ordinance, officials said the Sheriff’s Office can charge individuals with disorderly conduct if they are shooting fireworks after a certain time of night.
County residents may have action taken against them in extenuating circumstances until midnight on July 3.
Officials said the enforcement is in place because many people will have to work on Friday, July 4.
A Criminal Littering charge is also possible if debris from the fireworks is going onto other residents’ property or state/county roadways, officials said.
Fines could also be possible if an individual pleads or is found guilty of either or both charges.
Disorderly conduct second degree is a Class B misdemeanor which can be up to 90 days incarceration and /or a fine up to $250. Criminal Littering is a Class A misdemeanor which can be up to 12 months incarceration and/or a fine up to $500.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.