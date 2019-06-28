Federal fugitive wanted in shooting found hiding in dryer in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Mt. Vernon Illinois took a federal fugitive into custody on Thursday, June 27.
According to police, they received information that Myron T. Seigart was inside a residence at the 300 block of North 5th Street.
Seigart was taken into custody on a bench warrant from the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois with no bond. He has also been charged with the Jefferson County warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm and armed habitual offender. Bond on the Jefferson County warrant is set at $500,000.
According to police, this warrant is in connection with a shooting that happened on May 26 in the 900 block of South 21st in Mt. Vernon. One person was shot during the incident.
Members of the Mt Vernon Police Department, Mt Vernon Police Department K9 Division, United States Secret Service and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to the residence where Seigart was said to be to form a perimeter.
When officers arrived they said they were not able to make contact with Seigart. Police said they requested his surrender using a PA system.
Then the Mt Vernon Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High Risk Team were activated to assist.
When officials entered the residence they found Seigart hiding in a dryer, according to police.
Seigart remains incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center.
