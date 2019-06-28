Drowing in Trigg County under investigation

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Trigg County coroner is investigating after a 17-year-old from Christian County, Kentucky died on Thursday, June 27.
Coroner John Mark Vinson was called to Cobb Road in Cerulean, Ky. to investigate a death associated with a reported accidental drowning at 11:46 a.m.
The coroner’s office and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating.
Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS, Emergency Management, Ky. Fish and Wildlife and Henderson Fire Rescue all helped respond to the incident.
