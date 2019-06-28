6/27/19 - Congratulations on your retirement Tom Siebert!

This week we say goodbye to long time teammate Tom Siebert. Tom spent the last 18 years serving our clients, his teammates and his fellow man.
In the 18 years Tom's been on our team here at KFVS, he's seen a lot of changes.
From the days of analog television to the digital revolution, Tom’s seen it all and he’s adapted the entire way. He’s helped so many local businesses grow because he pays attention to how each business works.
But Tom’s spirit makes him go deeper than that. He gets to know their families, their employees, their challenges and fights for his clients.
He has the very same reputation with the people who work with him every day. Tom is a thoughtful leader among his coworkers and earned their respect daily.
Tom is a good golfer, a trusted motivator and a great husband to his wife Dee Dee. To you Dee Dee, congratulations on your retirement too. Thank you for lending us your husband all these years. Author Ella Harris once said: “A retired husband is often a wife’s full-time job.” Enjoy your time together, you both deserve it.
When I think of Tom many words come to mind:
- Integrity
- Thoughtful
- Golfer
- Team
We're going to miss you Tom, but you will always be welcome in the hallowed halls of KFVS and we hope you continue on our golf team.
Thank you Tom Siebert for your years of service, your integrity, for being who you are and for making this “A Better Heartland.”