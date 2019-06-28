Certain 15-inch MacBook Laptop Computers recalled for fire hazard

(KFVS) - Some MacBook Laptop Computers have been recalled due to a fire hazard according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall began June 27 and affects 432,000 computers in the U.S. as well as 26,000 sold in Canada.
According to the safety commission Apple initiated the recall because batteries in the computers can overheat and pose a fire hazard.
Apple has received 26 reports of overheating and five reports of minor burns. There has been one report of smoke inhalation and 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.
The computers were sold at Apple and electronics stories nationwide and on www.apple.com from September 2015 through February 2017 starting at about $2,000.
According to the safety commission the recall number is 19-152 and involves a certain Apple laptop computers with a 15.4-inch (diagonal) display, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB-1TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port.
If you think your laptop could be included check the laptop’s serial number here.
The serial number can be found on the underside of the laptop computer or by choosing “About This Mac” from the Apple menu.
Consumers with a recalled computer can contact Apple at 1-800-275-2273 to schedule a free repair.
