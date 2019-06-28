2 arrested in connection to McCracken Co. credit card fraud investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating the use of multiple stolen credit cards.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, at around 6 p.m. on June 26, the investigation began after O’Reilly Auto Parts realized the cards had been stolen shortly after some sales. At around the same time, deputies say a second local victim reported that their credit card had just been used to complete several purchases at the same store.
The victim reported that they still had the actual credit card.
According to the sheriff’s department, O’Reilly Auto Parts reported that after taking a phone call from a victim asking why their credit card had just been used to buy items, the store employees realized that purchases were being made at their business using stolen credit cards.
Deputies say the store believed that the merchandise would likely be returned to a different O’Reilly Auto Parts in the region for cash.
Two of the four suspects were identified through information given to O’Reilly Auto Parts to complete the purchases.
The sheriff’s department then received reports that the merchandise that was just bought was nearly returned to O’Reilly locations in Metropolis and a second location in Paducah. Deputies say each time the suspects left before they arrived.
At around 8 p.m., Calvert City police reported they stopped a rental vehicle with Nevada license plates leaving O’Reilly Auto Parts in Calvert City.
According to officers, the store reported that the people in the vehicle tried to return products that had been bought with stolen credit cards in Paducah.
During the traffic stop, two of the four suspects ran away. One of the suspects in police custody was also a suspect that had been identified by the McCracken County deputy.
Calvert City police say they found purchase receipts and all of the purchased merchandise inside the rental vehicle.
On Thurday, June 27, Jaquez Williams, 21, of Lansing, Mich., and Kenneth Johnson, 20, of Detroit, Mich., were both served arrest warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card over $500. Both are currently in the Marshall County Jail.
The McCracken County deputy was able to identify the two suspects that fled from the traffic stop and criminal charges are pending.
According to the sheriff’s department, this type of crime is becoming commonplace. They say suspects will travel into areas where they aren’t know, often in vehicles that are rented with stolen identities, and get credit card information by breaking into vehicles and using electronic credit card skimming devices.
They say the credit card information is then used to buy merchandise and gift cards that are easily converted into cash.
Deputies remind residents to look at credit card machines before using their cards and to hide or remove valuables from view while parking in public parking lots, even if only parking for a short time.
