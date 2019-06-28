Anna, Ill. police crack down on abandoned vehicles to improve city image

Anna, Ill. police crack down on abandoned vehicles to improve city image
The ordinance requires vehicles to be in running order and have a valid registration. (Source: Pixabay)
By Jasmine Adams | June 28, 2019 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated June 28 at 10:54 AM

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in Anna, Illinois are being encouraged to help improve the city’s image with a push from the police department.

Police in the city said they will be cracking down on abandoned/junk vehicle that sit on properties in town.

A new ordinance in the city will require vehicles to be in running order and have a valid registration.

Police said they are making the public aware of the ordinance because they will begin visiting properties in violation of it.

Police asked residents to do their part to make the vehicles on their properties compliant.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.