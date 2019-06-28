Anna, Ill. man sentenced to 7 years for bank robbery

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to seven years in prison for a November 2016 bank robbery.
Chadrick Deon Miller, 32, was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of aggravated robbery. He will also serve two years of mandatory supervised release.
Miller pleaded guilty on October 2, 2018.
He was arrested in November 2016 by Anna police following an investigation that determined Miller went into the Southern Bank, formerly known as Capaha Bank, in November 2016. He threatened employees and said he was armed with a gun.
Miller took money from the bank.
The case was investigated by the Anna Police Department with assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and Illinois State Police Forensic Sciences Command.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.