WWE names new executive directors

STAMFORD, Conn. (KFVS) - The WWE announced on Thursday, June 27 that it named two new executive directors.
Paul Heyman was named executive director of Monday Nigh Raw and Eric Bischoff as executive director of SmackDown Live.
The two will oversee the creative development of WWE’s programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business.
Heyman has more than 30 years of experience in the sports entertainment industry, serving as president of ECW from 1993-2001. After that, he joined WWE’s creative team and is widely credited with helping launch the careers of many current and former WWE Superstars.
Bischoff is a former WCW president. During that time he oversaw the signing of some of the biggest names in sports entertainment and helped create and develop the NWO storyline.
After WCW, Bischoff co-founded Bischoff-Harvey Entertainment.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.