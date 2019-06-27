When will the rain stop?!

More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through the evening hours today. They will be isolated in the northern half of the Heartland, with a higher chance across the southern half of southeast Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Also, more scattered storms are possible in our southern counties tonight and into Friday. Much of the area will experience drier weather this the weekend. Highs will top back out near 90 over the weekend and feels like numbers will be in the upper 90s.