What you need to know June 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 27.
Scattered storms are active over our southern counties this morning.
Lisa Michaels says they don’t look severe, but storms will have heavy rain and the possibility of small hail.
Most of the Heartland is humid and warm this morning.
Expect today to have the same summer-like conditions with high temperatures in the upper 80s and mostly cloudy skies.
Scattered storm chances are best in our southern counties with decreasing isolated chances the further north you go in the Heartland as we head into the afternoon.
- Starting today, anyone who can legally own a gun and is at least 21 years old will be able to carry a concealed weapon in the state of Kentucky without a permit.
- Doniphan R-1 schools reported water damage at the high school, elementary and at the school’s central office.
- After evacuating his flooded family home in McClure Illinois, one man is still wondering when he can go back to assess the damage.
- The town of Morley, Missouri is making changes after a tornado siren did not go off during recent severe weather.
A mother and father fended off an alleged kidnapper in Atlanta.
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station captured an incredible photograph of a volcano erupting.
