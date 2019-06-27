Southeast Missouri State University van goes up in flames

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University van caught fire on Thursday, June 27.
It happened around 1:40 p.m. It caught fire after being started a a parking lot beside the General Services 1 building off of Cheney Drive.
The van became fully engulfed.
No injuries were reported.
According to Communications Director Ann Hayes, the van was used by the Information Technology Department.
It is used to move computers around campus and was empty at the time of the fire.
