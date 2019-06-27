Southeast Missouri State University student interning for Sen. Mitch McConnell

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University student is heading to Washington, D.C. to intern for the top Republican senator on Capitol Hill.
Payton Ruddy, a member of the Redhawks Equestrian Team and Shelbyville, Kentucky native, is interning for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
“I have learned so much since being here in so many different aspects,” she said.
McConnell serves as a senior member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. McConnell’s role allows Ruddy to have a window into the world of policymaking.
Ruddy is working on agriculture and energy issues, attending hearings and briefings, leading constituent tours of the Capitol and assisting the policy and operations teams with administrative tasks.
She says the experience is expanding her knowledge on current agricultural issues while developing her speaking and people skills.
“There are always opportunities to learn something new, and I’ve been able to jump on so many” of them, Ruddy said.
She says she’s enjoyed networking with McConnell’s staffers, particularly the Legislative Correspondent with whom she’s been paired.
“Being paired really gives you the chance to get to know them, especially since the portfolio of legislative correspondence that I work with is of interest,” Ruddy said.
Ruddy also is meeting people from other Senate offices, departments and sections of government. She landed her internship in Sen. McConnell’s office through research with her parents and with assistance from the Kentucky Farm Bureau.
“My long-term goals are to work in the agricultural policy division,” Ruddy said. “Whether it’s for a state or federal association, I just really want to start building bridges for agriculturists and the government and, at the same time, provide better insight for the government to make fair policy for agriculturists.”
At Southeast, Ruddy is a member of Student Government, Delta Tau Alpha, Pi Sigma Alpha and Collegiate Farm Bureau. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking with friends, fishing and spending time outdoors with her family and horse. Eventually, she hopes to pursue a master’s degree in both agriculture and political science.
